Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market 2021: Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast -2029 | FMI Report

Demand for Preterm Birth Prevention and Management to Grow at 9% CAGR Through 2029; Corticosteroids and Tocolytics Sought-after Therapies: FMI

Major healthcare providers continue to use progesterone therapy extensively. However, such preventative medication is expected to decline over concerns of side effects, opening avenues for new alternatives in preterm birth management.

Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global preterm birth prevention and management market will expand with over 9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for preterm birth prevention and management is largely influenced by increasing numbers of generic versions of blockbuster drugs in the global market, supported by favorable government policy.

“The demand from countries with high preterm birth rates, development of new drugs, and loss of exclusivity in hydroxyprogesterone are factors which are projected to offer new growth opportunities,” reveals the FMI report.

Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6457

Key Research Findings

Progesterone therapy will remain a highly preferred medication option in the preterm birth prevention and management market through the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies to witness healthy demand growth as a distribution channel for preterm birth prevention and management drugs.

Sales of hydroxyprogesterone are also gaining traction over alternatives such as labetalol and nifedipine, owing to higher efficacy.

North America and South Asia will remain major regional markets through the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising focus on the improving standards of healthcare and the popularity of targeted therapies play a major role in the growth of market.

Strong rise in the demand for preterm birth prevention and management in developing economies contributes market expansion.

Regional and international research organizations are taking up initiatives towards advocacy and innovation of such treatments, contributing to market growth.

The high number of preterm babies across the global, and awareness programs run by bodies such as the WHO will drive adoption.

Key Impediment to Market Growth

Strict regulations associated with the development and approval of drugs for preterm birth treatments remains a key challenge to manufacturers.

Explore the complete preterm birth prevention and management market report with 118 illustrative figures, 80 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6457

Competition Structure Analysis – Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market

The competition landscape of the preterm birth prevention and management market remains moderately fragmented. Key producers are also pushing for organic and inorganic strategies for business expansion, through collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions of local players in developing economies. Manufacturers are also seeking to leverage brand identity through product associated USPs.

Some of the key players in the preterm birth prevention and management market include, but are not limited to Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Saniofi SA., and Novartis AG.