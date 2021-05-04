Smart Airport 4.0 Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2027

Smart Airport 4.0 Market Outlook – 2027

The global smart airport 4.0 market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing air traffic passengers globally. Smart airport 4.0 leverages big data and open data to create value out of data, by adapting processes to real-time passenger flow, anticipation and by knowing the customer profile better. This enhanced airport operation aids airports orient services dedicated for consumers rather than business operation. The global smart airport market is tapping into monetary benefits through new revenue streams. Smart airport brings together a variety of technologies through the Internet of Things (IoT), with the goal of strategically differentiating an airport, including improved traveler experience.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• The COVID-19 crisis has created a demand for facial recognition solutions that will have no need for physical authentication systems such as biometrics.

• Amid the COVID-19 crisis, various airports across countries have ordered thermal scanners and infrared scanners for passenger screening that can detect fevers from a distance.

• The spread of COVID-19 is posing serious challenges for airlines, airports, and their ecosystems. However, the pandemic could help catalyze investments in new technologies and radically reshape the industry.

• Demand for smart passenger screening solutions is expected to surge post the COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, as airports will strive to maintain vigilance levels.

• The travel restrictions imposed by the governments owing to the COVID-19 control measures has decreased air passenger traffic, limiting the overall growth of the market.

Top impacting factors:market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in usage of smart applications at airside operations, increase in demand for biometric solutions, and rise in adoption of airport modernization programs are the factors that drive the global smart airport 4.0 market. However, limited integration capability of various IoT devices hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in air passenger traffic, utilization of AI, and trend of wearable devices present new pathways in the industry.

The global smart airport 4.0market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage of smart applications at airside operations

Smart airports can provide real-time information through SMS services, offer check-ins via self-service kiosks, and facilitate automated baggage handling. Smart airport also engages with passengers to provide real-time updates through social media & alerts on personal electronic devices. Recently, in 2019, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH (aircraft interior cabin modification & manufacturer headquartered in Memmingen, Germany) launched seat covers with sensors called smeated (smart seated). Smeated connects to an app that monitors passenger’s posture using sensors inter-woven in seat textile. Moreover, smeated connects with in-flight entertainment system to provide visual feedback of seating position as well as suggest passengers ergonomic & healthy seating positions. Moreover, advancements in high-speed wireless network technology and the number of devices enabled with IoT are increasing rapidly. Such surge in usage of smart application at airside operations is expected to lead global smart airport 4.0 market growth.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart airport 4.0 industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global smart airport 4.0 market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global smart airport 4.0 market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global smart airport 4.0 market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

