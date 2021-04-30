Global cancer biomarkers market is expected to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cancer Biomarkers to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Biomarker Type, Profiling Technology, Cancer Type, and Application.’ The global cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global cancer biomarkers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global cancer biomarkers market, based on the biomarker type, is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and others. In 2018, the protein biomarkers segment held the largest market share of the cancer biomarkers market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the remarkable potential of protein biomarkers in cancer diagnostics, detection, and clinical & therapeutic applications and lower price of protein biomarker tests as compared to genetic biomarker tests.

The market for cancer biomarkers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches & FDA approvals, and technological advancements. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

bioMérieux, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Hologic Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of cancer biomarkers. For instance, in June 2017, Illumina, Inc. announced an FDA-approved next-generation sequencing (NGS) kit, its Extended RAS Panel. This kit will be used on the Illumina MiSeqDx System and allows U.S. laboratories to help clinicians identify patients eligible for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer with Vectibix (panitumumab)

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Biomarker Type

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Other Cancer Biomarkers Diagnostics

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Profiling Technology

Omics Technologies

Imaging Technologies

Immunoassays

Cytogenetics

Bioinformatics Antibodies

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer Types

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Research and Development

Prognostics

Other Applications

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



