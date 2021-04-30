Expandable Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2021- Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis Latest Industry Trends and Industry Insights Forecast to 2027

What is Expandable Polypropylene ?

Expanded polypropylene (EPP) is a closed cell bead foam. These foam are shaped in steam chest. EPP has various useful properties such as excellent energy absorption, excellent structural strength, thermal insulation, sound deadening and lightweight, and others. Expandable polypropylene is being processed in multi stage proprietary process for shaping of EPP foam beads. EPP is used in automotive for bumper cores, head rest, boot infill and tool pods, etc. EPP is applied in HVAC industry for housing heat exchangers, air filtration systems and boilers, and others. Different Type of expandable polypropylene such as Low density EPP, high density EPP and porous PP are used in different applications.

The recent report on Global Expandable Polypropylene Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027"

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2021, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2015 – 2027.

Top Leaders in Expandable Polypropylene Market:

BASF SE

DS Smith PLC

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

IZOBLOK GmbH

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Polyfoam Australia Pty Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

The Woodbridge Group

