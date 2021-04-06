Spa Equipment Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2025 | Saian, Radiancy, Astron Clinica

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Spa Equipment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Spa Equipment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Spa Equipment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

Spa equipment is used for bathing, massaging the feet during a spa and soaking. It is used in various application such as beauty salon, leisure place, among other. Increase in the number of spa industry will directly affect the growth of spa equipment market. For instance, according to government of United States, in 2017, the United States spa industry was more than 187 million United States visitors. Hence, rising number of spa industry and increasing awareness among consumer regarding the benefit of spa equipment are projected to drive the global spa equipment market over the forecast period.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Saian, LLC (United States), William Marvy Company, Inc. (United States), Radiancy, Inc. (United States),Edge Systems Corporation,weifang km electronics co. ltd (China), Astron Clinica Ltd (United States),Touch America Holdings Inc. (United States),Dectro International (Canada),Junior Achievement (United States),Guangzhou Betury Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Portable Massage Chairs, Body Care Equipment, Skin Care Equipment, Wax Warmers, Facial Steamers, Other), Application (Beauty Salon, Leisure Place, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Industry Vertical (Resorts, Hotel, Medical, Others), End Use (Jet Bath, Massage, Seaweed Body Wraps, Others)

Market Trends:

Changing lifestyle among Teenager regarding the Usage of Spa Service

Market Drivers:

Rise in Wellness Tourism and Personalization of Product and Service across the World

Increasing Adoption of Spa Service in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Worldwide

Market Opportunties:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as china, India, Brazil, among others

Regions Covered in the Spa Equipment Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

