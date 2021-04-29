SMT Equipment Market: competitive benchmarking and regions analysis available in the latest report: Viscom AG, Cyberoptics Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Mycronic AB

Latest market study on “ Global SMT Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment Type (Inspection Equipment, Placement Equipment, Soldering Equipment, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Others); Component (Passive Surface-mount Devices, Transistor and Diodes, Integrated Circuits); End-user. (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Others) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the SMT Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

What is SMT Equipment?

SMT (Surface Mount Technology) equipment is the robotic machines that are used for inspection, placement, soldering, screen printing, cleaning, and other tasks. Growing usage of flex circuits in wearable electronics across various sectors, increasing adoption of SMT equipment with smart machines are the major driving factor for the growth of the SMT equipment market. Rapid innovations in the PCB assembly for modern medical due to the growing needs of consumers in the SMT equipment are propelling the growth of the SMT equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

The growing manufacturing of medical devices, ventilators, and other critical equipment coupled with the current trend of miniaturization of devices with superior performance and lower cost of configuration is also positively impacting the growth of the SMT equipment market. The improving product technology, reliability, responsiveness, and quality of inspection, and the increasing need for this equipment in consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other sectors are expected to influence the demand for the SMT equipment market.

The Emerging Players in the SMT Equipment Market includes

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co.KG

Cyberoptics Corporation

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Juki Corporation

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corporation

Orbotech Ltd.

Viscom AG

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the SMT Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the SMT Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for SMT Equipment Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the SMT Equipment market during the forecast period?

market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the SMT Equipment market?

market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the SMT Equipment market across different regions?

market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the SMT Equipment market?

market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of SMT Equipment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the SMT Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the SMT Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

SMT Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major Key Points of SMT Equipment Market

SMT Equipment Market Overview

Market Overview SMT Equipment Market Competition

Market Competition SMT Equipment Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Market, Revenue and Price Trend SMT Equipment Market Analysis by Application

Market Analysis by Application Company Profiles and Key Figures in SMT Equipment Market

Market Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

