Artificial Rubber Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Artificial Rubber Market by Type (Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Butyl Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer and Others), Application (Tire, Carpet, Conveyer Belts, Shoe Sole, Gaskets and Others), and End User (Automotive, Construction, Electrical, Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″.

Artificial rubber is manufactured by polymerization of isoprene, butadiene, or similar unsaturated hydrocarbons or by copolymerization of similar hydrocarbons with styrene, acrylonitrile, or other polymerizable compounds. It is mainly used to manufacture tires.

Increase in demand for artificial rubber in tire manufacturing owing to its useful properties such as control, grip, wet traction, puncture resistance, and direction stability is expected to fuel the market demand. For instance, synthetic rubber offers high temperature resistance in airplane tires to sustain the heat created during landing. In addition, rapid usage of artificial rubber in shoe soles, conveyer belts, and carpets fuels the market growth over the projected timeframe.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Artificial rubber market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Artificial rubber market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Artificial rubber market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global ARTIFICIAL RUBBER MARKET industry include Lanxess, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation, Sibur International GmbH, Kumho Petrochemical.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

