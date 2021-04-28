South and Central America Animal Genetics Market 2021 Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – Topigs Norsvin, Zoetis Inc., Alta Genetics Inc., Groupe Grimaud

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South and Central America Animal Genetics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South and Central America Animal Genetics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The South and Central America animal genetics market is expected to reach US$ 488.51 million in 2027 from US$ 334.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020-2027.

Animal genetics is one of the best mainstays of livestock development (alongside animal nutrition, animal health, and husbandry concerns such as housing). It is a branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is a wide field, ranging from characterization to maintenance to genetic improvement. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease testing. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

Major key players covered in this report:

NEOGEN Corporation

Genus

Topigs Norsvin

Zoetis Inc.

Alta Genetics Inc.

Groupe Grimaud

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the South and Central America Animal Genetics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Animal Genetics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Animal Genetics Market.

