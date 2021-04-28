South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | Siemens Healthineers AG, Arterys Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market in South and Central America is expected to grow from US$ 172.02 Mn in 2019 to US$ 4,214.89 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The South and Central America artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The South and Central American region constitutes developed economies such as Brazil and Argentina as a developing nation. The companies are continuously improving the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand for superior quality products and services in the best possible way. As Artificial Intelligence is among the most important technological developments in healthcare sector, numerous startups are developing AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions that are accountable for the growth of the market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market.

Major key players covered in this report:

General Electric Company

Alphabet Inc

Intel Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Arterys Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market segments and regions.

The research on the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market.

