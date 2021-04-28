North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 2,106.47 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.2% |Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The tunnel boring machine market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,448.63 million in 2019 to US$ 2,106.47 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

A tunnel boring machine is used to excavate tunnels. The machine can bore through numerous ground conditions, such as soft ground, hard rock, variable, and heterogeneous ground. The tunnel diameters can range from 1 meter to ~16 meters. The machine is incorporated with an innovative navigation system to ensure that it digs precisely along the tunnel alignments. It is scrutinized 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and fully equipped with staff facilities. The machine is effective for catering smooth cut, together with constructing concrete shields around the bored tunnels. At the front end of the shield is a rotating cutting wheel, whereas behind the cutting wheel is a chamber. Tunnel boring machines are deployed in several major industries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Herrenknecht AG

Hitachi Zosen corporation

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

TERRATEC Ltd.

The Robbins Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market.

