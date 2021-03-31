The Biden Administration Takes a Bold Approach to the Electric Vehicle Adoption

President Biden ran on a forum that included a dedication to taking bold action on climate change, as well as within a week after assuming office in January 2021; he signed an order instituting a task force to create a plan to switch all local, federal, state, and tribal government fleets, such as United States Postal Service, to a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

The executive order imposed a strict deadline, ordering the task force to submit a proposal for meeting these objectives within 90 days. The White House later announced in early March that it aimed to construct 500,000 electric vehicle charging facilities to “most efficiently speed up and scale a nation-wide network of EV charging points.” Although President Biden’s ambitions are lofty, any efforts to accomplish them would be limited by realistic concerns of electric vehicle (EV) ownership as well as services, such as the pace at which customers accept EVs and the facilities necessary to enable their use.

President Biden’s optimistic program to advertise electric vehicles’ use aligns with state mandates aimed at accelerating consumer adoption. The governor of California issued an executive order in the month of September prohibiting the selling of new combustion engine vehicles and trucks after 2035. Massachusetts quickly followed suit, enacting a similar law that will prohibit the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles in the state by the year 2035.

Many automobile makers are quickly adapting their product lines to meet these requirements. GM, for example, has dedicated to producing 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. Volvo expects to sell 50 percent of its latest cars as electric vehicles by 2020 and 100 percent by 2030. By 2025, Kia wants to have 11 electric vehicles in its lineup. Although California, as well as Massachusetts, have selected the stick of compelling automakers to produce EVs and to pressure people to purchase them, 45 states have chosen the carrot of economic benefits to persuade customers to accept EVs willingly.

If people are compelled or persuaded to purchase electric vehicles, the facts remain the same. Electric vehicles account for only about 2% of all vehicles sold in the United States today. In terms of EV charging points, there are reportedly just approximately 27,000 public charging station sites throughout the United States, while there are nearly 115,000 gas stations. P3s (public-private partnerships) are a possible strategy of expanding charging capacity throughout the United States. The New York State Throughway Authority, for instance, has secured a 33-year P3 to modernize, administer, and manage 27 rest areas, with the Authority’s private partner planning to build and sustain charging facilities at each of these locations.

The 2020 Tesla Model S’s maximum scope is nearly 402 miles, which is equal to the internal combustion engine car’s scope with a complete tank of petrol, although charging a Model S at home will take up to 10 hours. Even utilizing Level 3 quick chargers with direct current (DC) connectors, charging an EV battery to about 80 percent capacity takes 20-30 minutes. Simply placed, purchasing and running an EV would necessitate further preparation than most Americans are used to. The mainstream adoption of EVs would necessitate a shift in attitude and infrastructure that cannot be required or purchased.