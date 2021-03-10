Eindhoven social housing projects infusing vertical forests into their designs

The Netherlands will be witnessing vertical forest in the latest house designs for buildings being developed in Eindhoven. The city resorted to this strategy under the Trudo social housing project to incorporate modern design, renewable energy, and upgraded IoT technology into the developing smart urban residential housing. The Trudo Tower which became the first building to implement this technology has a vertical forest 70 meters high. Another similar plan is the Haasie Over residence which will be landscaped on the largest skate halls in Europe followed by a PowerNEST. PowerNEST is an advanced rooftop design integrating a wind turbine with solar panels to produce renewable power.

The two buildings with this technology are located in Strijp-S. This area is a former industrial park in the Eindhoven district where there were the Philips lighting factories before it was retired. The PowerNEST is a renewable energy service developer which offers renewable energy for tall buildings working with limited roof space to obtain renewable power to meet the needs of the tenants in the building. Ibis Power which came up with this technology stated that the infusion of the two renewable energy parameters produces six times more energy for each square meter than going the conventional solar rooftop way. The company anticipates this technology to generate 125000 kWh from PowerNEST on an annual basis.

The project manager for the two buildings, Fieke van den Beuken, stated that they plan to develop an exciting housing experience for people with a moderate income. He added that these two buildings will give them an insight into how they can manipulate urban structures by introducing renewable energy resources and energy management technologies to facilitate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions footprint.

Additionally, the lighting will improve with the installation of electric vehicle chargers which will maximize the excess renewable energy generated. Moreover, the open-source IoT from OpenRemote will be linking all these solutions for efficiency. The chief executive of OpenRemote, Pierre Kil, stated that this connection will allow for workflow advancement, maintenance of the resources and infusion of new energy-saving technologies.

Pierre Kil articulated that they are introducing other technologies like battery storage into the buildings to assess their performance. The Trudo Project is more concerned about accommodating the demands of people instead of real estate. Similar projects that Trudo has engineered include the Haasje Over and Trudo Toren, which obtained support from Stimulus, OPZuid, and the EU fund for regional development. On the other hand, OpenRemote is an open-source IoT dedicated to separating communication protocols and data sources and selecting one plausible pathway for the data and its management.