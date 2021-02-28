A Partnership between Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom aims to facilitate mobile sites’ renewable energy

There is an upcoming boost of mobile broadband sites using solar energy as two companies collaborate to make the same happen. The two, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, have settled for German. The exact location is not far from Munich since the distance between the two areas is approximately 100 miles. As far as renewable energy is concerned, that’s not a new thing in Germany. However, one must acknowledge that its use, solar power to be precise, in the commercial mobile broadband sites sector is a whole new experience. Therefore, by the end of this collaboration, the possibility of the same will no longer be imaginary if things go as planned, turning out to be a success.

The agreement includes several roles, and one of them is the erection of small solar modules. It is already done in Dittenheim, where one of the Deutsche Telekom mobile sites is situated. Despite being small, the solar modules have covered an area of up to 12 m2, equivalent to 129 ft2. The maximum point tracking (MPP) responsibility lies on the shoulders of the Ericsson Power System, which will also be in charge of voltage conversion whenever a need arises. The integration of the MPP and the solar modules is yet another step towards the project’s success. Last but not least, there will be controlling of the Radio Access Network (RAN).

According to tests done between July and December 2020, solar energy can contribute over 2/ 3 of the power the sites use during peak hours. A large amount and even fully autonomous power supply were observed where solar radiation was ample and when technology configuration was involved. Such technologies which resulted in such excellent power output were the radio equipment which is undeniably energy efficient.

From the project, it becomes clear that solar energy has the potential of powering mobile sites. It only makes people want to try out other renewable energy sources. Deutsche Telkom Senior Vice President in charge of Technology Guidance and Economics laid out some autonomous power supply benefits. One of them is reducing carbon dioxide emissions which is what this transition is all about. The other one is expanding the network even in areas where it was too expensive to cover using other methods.

On the other hand, Ericsson, Vice President in charge of the sustainability and cooperate responsibility Heather Johnson, expressed its appreciation for such a partnership. She acknowledged that the company is playing a significant role in combating climate change in sustainable ways. The company’s customers should expect nothing but the best because of their commitment to supporting them and controlling the network energy they consume.